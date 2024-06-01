Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 443,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,027,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,978,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.96. 8,684,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day moving average is $160.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $175.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.