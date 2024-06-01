Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Cognex worth $59,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cognex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Cognex by 71.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Cognex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

