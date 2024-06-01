Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.47 and its 200 day moving average is $230.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.