Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,500,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

ETN stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.85. 3,838,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $175.29 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

