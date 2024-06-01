Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Reduced by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,983,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eaton by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,767,000 after purchasing an additional 918,422 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Eaton by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,698,000 after purchasing an additional 654,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

ETN traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.85. 3,838,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,158. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.29 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.41.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

