Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 34.8% in May

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,420,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $390,687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 19,062.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 552,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $91,178,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $232.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $236.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

