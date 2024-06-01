Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 431,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.