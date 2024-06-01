Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

