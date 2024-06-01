Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $343.0 million-$345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.0 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.350-1.470 EPS.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC traded up $10.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $10,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,254,978 shares in the company, valued at $331,128,911.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.