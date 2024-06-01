Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $343.0 million-$345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.0 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.350-1.470 EPS.
Elastic Price Performance
Shares of ESTC traded up $10.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $136.06.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC
Insider Transactions at Elastic
In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $10,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,254,978 shares in the company, valued at $331,128,911.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.