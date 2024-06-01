Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.468-1.480 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.350-1.470 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.