Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $343-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.70 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.350-1.470 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

