Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Up 27.4% in May

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 260,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELBM. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter worth $31,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter worth $180,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

ELBM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 11,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

