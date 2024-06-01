Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Price Target Cut to $1.40

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $1.40 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance
Shares of ELBM stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.57. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials
Electra Battery Materials Company Profile
Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.
Further Reading
