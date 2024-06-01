Electroneum Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Electroneum has a market cap of $56.93 million and approximately $791,202.46 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001676 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,243,855 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

