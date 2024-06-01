Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Electrovaya during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electrovaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELVA shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of ELVA stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Electrovaya has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.50.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

