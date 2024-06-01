Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Electrum Discovery Price Performance

Shares of CVE ELY remained flat at C$0.08 on Friday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,975. Electrum Discovery has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Electrum Discovery alerts:

About Electrum Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.