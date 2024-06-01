Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,341 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $291,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $820.34. 4,472,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $769.79 and a 200 day moving average of $699.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $422.06 and a 1-year high of $826.21. The company has a market capitalization of $779.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

