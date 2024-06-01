Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Endeavor Group has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $27.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240,759.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,798,422. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

