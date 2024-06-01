Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and $778,673.39 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00053288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000972 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,364,098 coins and its circulating supply is 77,364,125 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

