Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Update

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerplus
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus
Enerplus Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ERF remained flat at $20.09 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97.
Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $362.04 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. Analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Enerplus Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
