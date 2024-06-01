Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Up 6.1%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 31,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 256,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,292,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,735,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

