Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 709,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 419.4 days.
Entain Price Performance
OTCMKTS GMVHF remained flat at $8.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. Entain has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $18.17.
About Entain
