Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordic American Tankers Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance
NAT opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $4.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.
Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.
About Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nordic American Tankers
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.