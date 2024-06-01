Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordic American Tankers Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

NAT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

NAT opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

