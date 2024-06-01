Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $89.07 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001743 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $89.07 million and approximately $576,220.63 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,608.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.00681981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00123230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00043705 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00063514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00218630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00090081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,564,606 coins and its circulating supply is 75,565,092 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

