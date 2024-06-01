Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Downgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.54.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE:ERO opened at C$29.02 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.