Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $169.00

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 169 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 162.80 ($2.08). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 167.60 ($2.14), with a volume of 997,199 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.26) price target on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Essentra Stock Down 1.6 %

Essentra Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The firm has a market cap of £475.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,250.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Essentra news, insider Scott Fawcett sold 55,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £97,329.76 ($124,303.65). Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

