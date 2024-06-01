Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $4.19 on Friday, reaching $259.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,254. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.71. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $269.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,183,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after buying an additional 730,141 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,269,000 after buying an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after purchasing an additional 224,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5,069.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 204,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

