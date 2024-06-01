Ethereum (ETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.16 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,800.66 or 0.05613548 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $456.62 billion and approximately $9.16 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000664 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00053111 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010915 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00014614 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017824 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012306 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003103 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,142,091 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
