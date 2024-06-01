Ethereum (ETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.16 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,800.66 or 0.05613548 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $456.62 billion and approximately $9.16 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00053111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,142,091 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

