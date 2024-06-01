Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Sells $562,000.00 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 333,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

