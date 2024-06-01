Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 180,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $18.98 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,268,600 shares of company stock valued at $274,986,956. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.