Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Open Lending by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Open Lending Price Performance

LPRO stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.03 million, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.03. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Open Lending

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,993,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,654,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.