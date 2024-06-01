Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in TriMas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after buying an additional 422,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in TriMas by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,638,000 after buying an additional 167,452 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.62 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at $870,721.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $161,772.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,443.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,681 shares of company stock valued at $410,913. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

