Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after buying an additional 463,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,520,000 after buying an additional 208,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after buying an additional 397,578 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

