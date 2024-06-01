Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of INTU opened at $576.44 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $629.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.