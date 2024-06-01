Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Ensign Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 29,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,691,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,813 shares of company stock worth $2,024,703. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ENSG opened at $121.24 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.14 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

