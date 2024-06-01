Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 52,842 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 973.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,842 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after buying an additional 944,161 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.32 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

