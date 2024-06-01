Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,406 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 668,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,258,000 after buying an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $257.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

