Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 11,234 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 339,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 101,079 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45,666.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.3 %

ODFL stock opened at $175.25 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.00 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

