Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 183.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,149 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a current ratio of 138.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $82,679,998.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,059 shares in the company, valued at $23,400,001.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRTX. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

