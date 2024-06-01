Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $87,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,251 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $23,999,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 160,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $216.57 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $218.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,533 shares of company stock worth $6,364,167. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.