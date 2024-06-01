Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.46.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $508.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $502.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.