Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,600 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the April 30th total of 1,123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,792.3 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance
EVGGF remained flat at $102.68 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $136.10.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
