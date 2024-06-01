Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,600 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the April 30th total of 1,123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,792.3 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

EVGGF remained flat at $102.68 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $136.10.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

