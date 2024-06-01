Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 14,390 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,038.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,043.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $2,445.00.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $25,105.50.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Expensify’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXFY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

