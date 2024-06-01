Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXXAF remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Exxaro Resources has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Get Exxaro Resources alerts:

About Exxaro Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.