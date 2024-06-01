F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Short Interest Update

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,906,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at $20,906,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,751 shares of company stock worth $844,125. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 1.0 %

FFIV traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,507. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.45. F5 has a 1 year low of $142.16 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

