Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.00.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:FN opened at $239.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $250.38. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.