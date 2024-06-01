Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 463,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 15.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 11.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.53. 416,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,032. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $250.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

