Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Trading Down 4.3%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,296.50 and last traded at $1,297.77. 67,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 183,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,356.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,254.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,218.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.