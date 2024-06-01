Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.18. 138,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 517,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on FEMY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,420.59% and a negative return on equity of 104.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Femasys Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Femasys by 30.6% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 309,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

