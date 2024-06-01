FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.26). 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.32).

FIH group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.50. The company has a market capitalization of £31.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,593.75 and a beta of 0.49.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

